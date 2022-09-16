Foster and Allen set for date in Sutton Coldfield

Foster and Allen

The ever-popular duo – Tony Allen and Mick Foster – will bring a wonderful night of melodic Irish music to the Sutton Coldfield Town Hall main stage.

The duo formed in 1975 and have enjoyed more than 40 years of success in record and CD sales, TV performances and their hugely popular live concerts.

Their performance at Sutton Town Hall will be part of their 20 date UK tour, entitled “We'll Meet Again” and they will be supported by their regular full live Irish band.

Hits performed will include “Old Flames”, “I Will Love You All My Life”, “After All These Years” and the classics, “Bunch of Thyme” and “Maggie” plus many more.