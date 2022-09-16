Notification Settings

Foster and Allen set for date in Sutton Coldfield

By Matthew PanterBirmingham entertainmentPublished:

Foster and Allen are heading to the West Midlands as they make their first-ever appearance in Sutton Coldfield later this year.

Foster and Allen

The ever-popular duo – Tony Allen and Mick Foster – will bring a wonderful night of melodic Irish music to the Sutton Coldfield Town Hall main stage.

The duo formed in 1975 and have enjoyed more than 40 years of success in record and CD sales, TV performances and their hugely popular live concerts.

Their performance at Sutton Town Hall will be part of their 20 date UK tour, entitled “We'll Meet Again” and they will be supported by their regular full live Irish band.

Hits performed will include “Old Flames”, “I Will Love You All My Life”, “After All These Years” and the classics, “Bunch of Thyme” and “Maggie” plus many more.

Tickets are on sale now from the Sutton Coldfield Town Hall box office in person, online at www.suttoncoldfieldtownhall.com or by calling the box office on 0121 296 9543.

Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

News reporter@MattPanterMedia

Features writer and news reporter covering Shropshire. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

