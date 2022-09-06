Rock impresario unveils new guide to 1970s Birmingham night life

Jim and Ron Simpson promote Dirty Stop Out Guide to 1970s Birmingham

Midlands rock impresario Jim Simpson and his brother Ron have joined forces to chronicle the glitzy and not so glitzy side of the city centre in their new Dirty Stop Out’s Guide to 1970s Birmingham.

The brothers have been at the very heart of the city’s music scene since the late 1960s with Jim helping to create success for Ozzy's Black Sabbath band as its first manager.

These days he runs Henry's Blueshouse music club, the Big Bear record label and organises the annual Birmingham, Sandwell and Westside Jazz Festival.

The book tells the stories behind former Westside clubs including the Rum Runner, in Broad Street, which closed to make way for the Hyatt Regency Hotel. The Opposite Lock nightclub, in Gas Street became Bobby Brown’s, and Barberella’s, which was previously based at 41 Cumberland Street, off Broad Street.

The clubs were the breeding ground for many city bands and as well as Black Sabbath the book reveals early stories about Duran Duran, UB40, Dexys Midnight Runners and others.

The book features rare photos and memories from celebrities including comedian Jasper Carrott and Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi. The city was at the centre of the emerging genres of disco, punk heavy rock and reggae.

Jim said: “Birmingham had a thriving live music and night life scene in the 1970s. It was an exciting place to be and this book is a true celebration of the decade.”

Westside BID general manager Mike Olley said: "How wonderful to have a book that covers parts of Westside's nightlife back in the 1970s. I'll be buying this, and I bet many of the nightlife workers and customers of today will be interested in this history as well.

"We're lucky to still have Jim Simpson working in and around Westside with Henry's Blueshouse and the jazz festival. He really has become one of the music icons of the area."

It is the latest in the Dirty Stop Out’s Guide series that has previously covered cities including Liverpool and Manchester.

The Dirty Stop Out’s Guide to 1970s Birmingham is published by Brewin Books and is available now from all good bookshops at £14.95.