Brummies make a splash on 60 metre waterslide outside the Bull Ring

Pro break dancer Giovana Fontana, taking on the slide. Photo: Thom Bartley.

Birmingham Hippodrome and Bullring & Grand Central launched their Birmingham Weekender Festival on Friday with a preview event for Brum’s Big Splash: a giant waterslide installed on Central Street as part of the festival.

Birmingham Hippodrome Artistic Director and Chief Executive, Jon Gilchrist. Photo: Thom Bartley.

The free tickets for Brum’s Big Splash sold out in incredible time, with the second ticket release on Friday selling out in just fifteen minutes.

Birmingham Weekender featured over 100 free events to enjoy at Bullring & Grand Central, the New Street Station concourse, Birmingham Markets and 1000 Trades Square.

Brum's Big Splash - the 60 metre waterslide which took over Birmingham. Photo: Thom Bartley.

Over Saturday and Sunday, visitors to the city enjoyed an eclectic programme of events with a mixture of dance, film, music, installations and performances throughout the city centre.

The cultural festival, produced by Birmingham Hippodrome, in partnership with Bullring & Grand Central and supported by Without Walls, featured many of the best artists from Birmingham and the West Midlands, alongside exciting international artists and installations.

Another huge highlight was the Dutch installation de Relaxerette, a large-scale structure where audience members could listen to music, poetry and stories in hammocks which are gently lifted from the ground in a truly relaxing experience.