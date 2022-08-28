Brummies make a splash on 60 metre waterslide outside the Bull Ring

Birmingham Hippodrome and Bullring & Grand Central launched their Birmingham Weekender Festival on Friday with a preview event for Brum’s Big Splash: a giant waterslide installed on Central Street as part of the festival.
The free tickets for Brum’s Big Splash sold out in incredible time, with the second ticket release on Friday selling out in just fifteen minutes.
Birmingham Weekender featured over 100 free events to enjoy at Bullring & Grand Central, the New Street Station concourse, Birmingham Markets and 1000 Trades Square.
Over Saturday and Sunday, visitors to the city enjoyed an eclectic programme of events with a mixture of dance, film, music, installations and performances throughout the city centre.
The cultural festival, produced by Birmingham Hippodrome, in partnership with Bullring & Grand Central and supported by Without Walls, featured many of the best artists from Birmingham and the West Midlands, alongside exciting international artists and installations.
Another huge highlight was the Dutch installation de Relaxerette, a large-scale structure where audience members could listen to music, poetry and stories in hammocks which are gently lifted from the ground in a truly relaxing experience.
Other performers and events included Wolverhampton choreographer Sonia Sabri's company who presented the dance piece Mughal Miniatures Scene 1: The Awakening.