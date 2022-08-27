Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Statue of 'Four Lads In Jeans' meme unveiled in Birmingham where famous photo was taken

By Mark MorrisBirminghamBirmingham entertainmentPublished: Last Updated: Comments

A statue of the famous meme "Four Lads In Jeans" has been unveiled in the exact spot where the original photograph was taken in Birmingham city centre.

"Four Lads In Jeans" by artist Tat Vision. Photograph Courtesy: Urban Pictures.
"Four Lads In Jeans" by artist Tat Vision. Photograph Courtesy: Urban Pictures.

Jamie Philips, Connor Humpage, Kevin Rooney and Alex Lacey innocently took a snap of themselves posing in tight jeans outside All Bar One in Grand Central in 2019.

But the photo went viral and the image was shared millions of times, leaving the Internet to revel in what many thought was their questionable dress sense.

A Sea Shanty moving version of the picture also went viral and the four became famous across the world.

Now, artist Tat Vision has unveiled his statue of the four Midland-men-about-town during the Birmingham Weekender 2022 event.

"Four Lads In Jeans" by artist Tat Vision. Photograph Courtesy: Urban Pictures.
"Four Lads In Jeans" by artist Tat Vision. Photograph Courtesy: Urban Pictures.

Tat Vision sparked interest on Thusday when he teased the masterpiece on Twitter.

He reportedly wanted to make a "Greek-style" statue of the lads, using an array of materials to produce the work - including mannequins, tight clothing, gold spray and papier-mâché.

Birmingham entertainment
Entertainment
Birmingham
Local Hubs
News
Mark Morris

By Mark Morris

Group Digital Editor

MNA Group Digital Editor at Express & Star and Shropshire Star

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News