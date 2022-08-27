Statue of 'Four Lads In Jeans' meme unveiled in Birmingham where famous photo was taken

"Four Lads In Jeans" by artist Tat Vision. Photograph Courtesy: Urban Pictures.

Jamie Philips, Connor Humpage, Kevin Rooney and Alex Lacey innocently took a snap of themselves posing in tight jeans outside All Bar One in Grand Central in 2019.

But the photo went viral and the image was shared millions of times, leaving the Internet to revel in what many thought was their questionable dress sense.

A Sea Shanty moving version of the picture also went viral and the four became famous across the world.

Now, artist Tat Vision has unveiled his statue of the four Midland-men-about-town during the Birmingham Weekender 2022 event.

Tat Vision sparked interest on Thusday when he teased the masterpiece on Twitter.

Nearly finished the Four lads in Jeans statue. Come and see it unveiled on Saturday outside @Allbarone Grand Central! pic.twitter.com/UAnRP5CcJX — Tat Vision (@TatVision) August 25, 2022