Giant T-Rex set to roar into Sutton Coldfield later this summer

Chomp

On Bank Holiday Monday (August 29) the Royal Town will welcome ‘Chomp’ – said to be the world’s biggest, most realistic T-Rex – in the town centre from 11am-2pm.

The prehistoric VIP is part of the new Visit Royal Sutton Coldfield BID programme of year-round events which aims to encourage more people to choose the town centre as a destination to spend time, eat, drink, shop and relax.

Organised by Sutton Coldfield Business Improvement District (BID), the programme of events also includes a new monthly Farmer’s Market, beginning on Sunday, September 25.

BID Manager Michelle Baker said: “We’re aiming to make Sutton Coldfield town centre a big attraction, and they don’t come much bigger than Chomp, who is the world’s biggest, most realistic and friendliest Tyrannosaurus Rex!

“Chomp has to be seen to be believed, so come down to Sutton town centre and enjoy the free entertainment on Bank Holiday Monday.”

Last weekend, hundreds turned out to see Transformers Bumblebee and Optimus Prime when they flew into the town centre.

The Farmers Markets will take place along the Parade on the last Sunday of the month from 10am-2pm with dates confirmed as September 25, October 30 and November 27.