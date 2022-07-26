A trip back to the 1980s as Fame cast head to Birmingham

Fame UK Reunion with Lee Curreri (Bruno) and Valerie Landsburg (Doris). Picture: Amanda Jo Nagle

The shows will be held at Birmingham Town Hall from September 8-10 with Valerie Landsburg (Doris), Lee Curreri (Bruno), Carlo Imperato (Danny), P.R. Paul (Montgomery), Cynthia Gibb (Holly), Jesse Borrego (Jesse), and Loretta Chandler (Dusty) providing a musical trip down memory lane.

As well as singing the iconic theme tune, they will perform songs from the classic series – including Hi-Fidelity, Friday Night and Starmaker.

Valerie said: “Together we all go back in time and feel like teenagers all over again. In the 1980s people laughed and cried with us.

"We have all shared so much together. There is something very special about coming back to the UK for these concerts. I was sent to London to do press for Fame in 1982.

"I was bowled over by the effect the show had in the UK. None of us had any idea. Coming back again to perform feels like a perfect circle back to these roots with the fans.”

The cast for the three special reunion concerts will be brought together by lifelong Fame fan Sue Hinds who, with a team of volunteers, is producing the shows in aid of Claire House Children’s Hospice.

Sue added: “Like hundreds of other fans I desperately wanted the Fame cast to return to the UK. However, no one was stepping forward to take on that responsibility and challenge.

"It occurred to me that the person stepping forward could be me... after all, if you want something bad enough then you have to make it happen.

"The journey has been incredible, and I’ve had the most amazing support from some fellow Fame fans and together we have become a great team. Like me, these colleagues want nothing more than to create an amazing product, do the cast and fans proud and raise some money for our fantastic charity.”