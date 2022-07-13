Strictly star Johannes set for new date in Birmingham

Johannes Radebe has a new show

A brand-new production Johannes Radebe: Freedom Unleashed will arrive at The Alexandra, Birmingham for one night only on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

He will be joined by a diverse, world-class cast of talented dancers and singers, performing to a mix of African rhythms and huge party anthems - with a touch of ballroom magic – making the show a jubilant celebration of culture, passion, and freedom.

Johannes said: "I was so thrilled and overwhelmed by the reception my first tour received earlier this year.

"The British public really has opened its heart to me and I feel very thankful. So it is with enormous pride and gratitude that I'm able to announce today my second UK Tour. I can't wait to see you all somewhere in the country in 2023!"

Born in the township Zamdela Sasolburg, South Africa, Johannes started dancing when he was seven.

At the age of 21, Johannes left South Africa to work on the internationally renowned Italian cruise liner Costa and in 2018, he was invited to join the debut season of the international hit show, Dancing With The Stars, in South Africa.

He toured the world in the international dance show Burn The Floor before being headhunted by Strictly Come Dancing.

He moved to the UK to dance on the flagship BBC show.

In his second series, he was partnered with Catherine Tyldesley and danced the first same-sex routine with fellow Strictly star Graziano Di Prima.

In 2022, he and his celebrity partner, John Waite, made history by being the first all-male partnership to compete on the show.