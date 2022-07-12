Notification Settings

Eastenders favourites head cast of Mousetrap in Birmingham and Lichfield

By Matthew Panter

John Altman has joined fellow Eastenders favourite Todd Carty in the cast of The Mousetrap.

Former Eastenders star John Altman

The show will be arriving in Birmingham, at the Alexandra Theatre from October 31-November 5 this year.

It will also be at the Lichfield Garrick from Monday, March 27 to Saturday, April 1 2023 as part of a 70th Anniversary tour of the longest running play in the world.

Carty will play Major Metcalf with Gwyneth Strong, who was Cassandra in Only Fools and Horses, playing Mrs. Boyle.

Now Altman, who was Nick Cotton in Eastender, has been confirmed as playing Mr. Paravicini.

The murder mystery from Agatha Christie will open at the Theatre Royal Nottingham, where it held its original world premiere in 1952.

It will visit the likes of Dublin, Cork, Brighton, Birmingham, Liverpool, Oxford, Bath, Manchester,Norwich, Malvern and Coventry.

For more details go to MousetrapOnTour.co.uk

Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

News reporter@MattPanterMedia

News reporter covering Sutton Coldfield. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

