Review: Anton and Giovanni - Him & Me, at Alexandra Theatre, Birmingham

Anton Du Beke and Giovanni Pernice: Him & Me

Their verdict? Surely it was a 10 from them.

This was Anton du Beke and Giovanni Pernice, complete with their troupe, the Him & Me Company.

Of course, Anton hasn't always been a judge, and he reminisced and indeed lamented some of the partners he had been paired up with on the show. He also encouraged people to vote for him in the National Television Awards as best judge, so he can win something at last.

But in the main, he was back here doing what he loves to do - dance.

Giovanni, meanwhile, has been a finalist in five of his seven Strictly series and won last year with EastEnders actress Rose Ayling-Ellis.

Together, the gents were perfectly in sync, even down their identical outfits, including in drag as The Strictly Sisters.

A lot of work went into this production, from the choice of music to the choreography, and the troupe, among them Giovanni's leading lady Lauren Oakley, were never out of step.

Anton, as we know, released an album five years ago, and he treated the audience to his singing prowess. Giovanni got in the act with Bella Ciao, which got the crowd involved and featured an Italian folk dance routine. He needs to work on his Birmingham accent, though.

There were contemporary moves and a nod to the old with a Charleston and lindy hop. There was a jive, paso doble, Argentine tango and quickstep and the pace slowed down for a sumptuous Viennese waltz.