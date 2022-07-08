Hit musical Annie set to return to Birmingham in 2023

Michael Harrison and David Ian are bringing the show to The Alexandra, Birmingham from April 3-15, 2023.
The show includes songs such as ‘It’s the Hard Knock Life’, ‘Easy Street’, ‘I Don’t Need Anything But You’ and ‘Tomorrow’.
Annie has music by Charles Strouse, lyrics from Martin Charnin and is directed by Curve’s Artistic Director Nikolai Foster with set, with casting to be announced.
The production enjoyed sell-out UK and Ireland tours throughout 2015-16 and in 2019, as well as extended seasons in both the West End and Toronto.