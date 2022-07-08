Notification Settings

Disney on Ice set to return with additional dates in Birmingham

By Matthew Panter

Tickets are being snapped up for Disney on Ice's return to the West Midlands later this year with new dates added as a result.

Disnely on Ice is set to be popular. Jeff Kavanaugh

The Resorts World Arena in Birmingham will now stage Disney On Ice presents Dream Big on Saturday and Sunday, November 26-27, along with existing dates from November 30 to December 4.

The show sees Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse lead the audience on a journey through favourite Disney tales, bringing the stories to life through world-class figure skating.

A scene from Cinderella. Picture: Geo Rittenmyer

Steven Armstrong, Regional Vice-President of Feld Entertainment, producers of Disney On Ice, said: “Dream Big captures the magic of Disney’s immortal tales through cutting edge figure-skating, glamorous costumes and stunning set designs.

"Innovative lighting and thrilling special effects transport audiences to a world of imagination, where heroes of every kind seek to fulfil their dreams."

Tickets for the additional dates are now on sale at disneyonice.co.uk

