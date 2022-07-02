The 2021 performance of Cinderella

Production and planning has begun on the Royal Town’s biggest annual family show, which will run from December 6-31 at the heritage venue in King Edwards Square.

The pantomime will be produced in partnership with the Town Hall’s management by The Production Exchange, the company behind recent Town Hall successes Cinderella (2021), Aladdin (2019) and Beauty and the Beast (2018).

The show will feature a professional cast of actor and musicians, including some familiar faces from 2021, plus Young Ensemble featuring local performers.

The story is set in an English village, many years ago, which has run out of herbs. When Ragwort the witch finds some missing from her herb-garden, her revenge results in local girl Rapunzel being locked in a tower without a door. The only way to reach her is by climbing up her extremely long hair.

The audience will be treated to a wise old owl, fire-eating worm, a rapping prince and multi talented cast of actor-musicians.

Whilst scripting, casting and design takes place off site, the team in Sutton call on community arts volunteers to help create front of house and bar theming.

This includes creating a ‘Green and Pleasant’ eco-friendly welcome. Planners have also called for local crafters to get involved, to knit miniature Rapunzel or Rascal Prince wigs for the Town Hall’s Charity Mascot Dog Toy, Town Hall Tara. These toys help raise funds for the renovation of the Town Hall.