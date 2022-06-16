The Vamps

They will be performing at the Birmingham Utilita Arena on Sunday, December 11.

The band, which includes Sutton Coldfield's Brad Simpson, James Brittain-McVey, Connor Ball and Tristan Evans have generated over six billion streams and over two billion views on YouTube alone.

In 10 years, they have released five albums with two number 1’s – 2017’s Night & Day (Night Edition) and their latest album (2020) Cherry Blossom.

They became the first band to headline The O2 five years in a row and they’ve played on the biggest US chat shows like Ellen and Seth Myers

Among others, they have collaborated with Shawn Mendes, Demi Lovatto, Sigala, Matoma and Bruno Mars.

Ahead of their tour, the group said: “It’s crazy to think what started in our bedrooms and Tristan’s parent’s garage led to us headlining arenas all around the world.

"The past 10 years have been an incredible journey but what makes it even more special is that it has felt like a shared one between us and our fans.

"The Vamps have taken us across all five continents and given us the privilege of playing in front of millions of people. These five albums are chapters in our lives and moments we are hugely proud of. This last year has been one of reflection for us and as four best friends who’ve had the chance to live out our dreams we now can’t wait to celebrate these memories with you all.”