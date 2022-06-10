Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Birmingham date for Britain's Got Talent winner Axel Blake

By Matthew PanterBirmingham entertainmentPublished:

Britain’s Got Talent 2022 winner Axel Blake is heading to the West Midlands later this year.

Axel Blake
Axel Blake

The comedian will be heading out on the road with his new show, ‘In Style’ and will perform at The Alexandra Birmingham on Sunday, October 16.

Blake, from Dunstable, was Simon Cowell’s golden buzzer on Britain’s Got Talent and his observational comedy captivated the audience propelling him to the title, earning him an appearance on the Royal Variety Show.

For tickets go to atgtickets.com/birmingham

Meanwhile, The Girls Bathroom – chart-topping podcast heads to The Alex next year.

Sophia and Cinzia will stop off in Birmingham on Sunday, February 12, 2023.

In The Girls Bathroom, the pair want to help girls the world over with their dilemmas, with girl talk and boy talk plus friendships and relationships dramas to single life and career advice.

Birmingham entertainment
Entertainment
Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

News reporter@MattPanterMedia

News reporter covering Sutton Coldfield. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News