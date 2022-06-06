Notification Settings

Magic of Disney returns to Birmingham's Resorts World

By Matthew PanterBirmingham entertainmentPublished: Last Updated:

The world of Disney is heading to the West Midlands again this winter.

Moana

Mickey and Minnie Mouse will be leading audiences on a journey through tales old and new in Disney On Ice presents Dream Big at Resorts World Arena.

The show brings to life the magic of Disney’s tales through world-class figure skating, transporting audiences to exciting worlds where heroes seek to fulfill their dreams, in a live experience that families will never forget.

The production will be visiting Birmingham’s Resorts World Arena from November 30 to December 4.

Tickets are on general sale at disneyonice.co.uk

Mickey Mouse. Picture: Jeff Kavanaugh

Among the favourites to feature will be Moana and the greatest demigod that ever lived, Maui, who go on an action-packed voyage to restore the stolen heart of Te Fiti.

You can explore the Land of the Dead as Miguel from Disney Pixar’s Coco brings the festivities of Día de los Muertos to the ice.

Get tangled up in Rapunzel’s hair-raising quest to see the floating lights and travel to Arendelle with Anna, Elsa and Olaf.

The story of Cinderella. Picture: Geo Rittenmyer

Steven Armstrong, Regional Vice-President of Feld Entertainment, producers of Disney On Ice, said: “Dream Big captures the magic of Disney’s immortal tales through cutting edge figure-skating, glamorous costumes and stunning set designs. Innovative lighting and thrilling special effects transport audiences to a world of imagination, where heroes of every kind seek to fulfil their dreams.”

