Johnny Depp poses for selfies at Birmingham Indian restaurant after defamation trial

Johhny Depp and Jeff Beck visited the Varanasi restaurant in Birmingham and posed for pictures with the staff

Varanasi restaurant in Broad Street closed its doors to the public so it could host the Pirates of the Caribbean actor on Sunday evening.

It came after staff got a surprise call in the afternoon saying that he intended to visit for a meal – and he came accompanied by Beck.

Beck is performing at the Symphony Hall tonight and is expected to be joined by Depp, who was recently victorious in his defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard.

Mo Hussain, operations director at the Indian restaurant, which opened six years ago, said: "We had a phone call from their security team at about 3pm saying they were interested in bringing Johnny Depp down. A good friend of mine had recommended our restaurant.

"They came down to have a look and said they'd bring him in at 7.30pm.

"We closed the restaurant to the public but I was able to invite some friends and family. We showed him around and he took pictures with people.

"We did a customised banqueting menu and he was amazed by the food.

"They spent a lot of money and tipped the waiters very well."

Mr Hussain said Depp enjoyed shish kebab, chicken tikka and vegetable samosas to start with, followed by chicken tikka masala, king prawn bhuna and lamb karahi for main.

For dessert, he tucked into a vanilla cheesecake and panna cotta.

Mr Hussain said: "I have three daughters who have watched his movies.

"He was delighted to be around them.

"They were asking him to say things he said in his movies.

"He's such a humble guy. He came to my office and wanted to see how the operations ran.

"It was a really nice experience. You never think you will meet such a high profile actor.

"He even invited us to the show in Birmingham."

The restaurant has also hosted other actors, footballers and music producers in the past, as well as Health Secretary Sajid Javid earlier this year.

Depp has been appearing with Beck as part of his ongoing tour of the UK.

The 58-year-old has been spotted across the country in recent days.

It comes after the actor came out victorious in his defamation trail against ex-wife Amber Heard. Depp sued the Aquaman star for $50 million for her 2018 Washington Post op-ed, in which she described herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse".