Stephen Sondheim's Company comes to Sutton Coldfield

By Matthew Panter

Sutton Arts Theatre is staging Stephen Sondheim's Company as its last show of the 75th season.

Ian Cornock who played the lead role of Bobby in 2000 meets the new Bobby, for 2022, Aarron Armstrong-Craddock.
The musical comedy will be performed from tonight until June 4 and is set in modern-day New York.

The show is the story of Bobby, who is turning 35.

Surrounded by best friends, who are all “happily married” or soon to be; this is a time to contemplate the future.

The comedy provides a sneaky peak into other people’s marriages, the pros and cons of relationships and commitment and asks us to consider what life is really about, without love.

The theatre also invited down actor Ian Cornock who played the lead role of Bobby in 2000 to meet their new Bobby for 2022, Aarron Armstrong-Craddock.

The show, at the theatre, in South Parade, is directed by Dexter Whitehead and Emily Armstrong.

For more details, go to suttonartstheatre.co.uk or call the Box Office on 0121 355 5355.

Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

