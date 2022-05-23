Stephen Sondheim's Company comes to Sutton Coldfield

Ian Cornock who played the lead role of Bobby in 2000 meets the new Bobby, for 2022, Aarron Armstrong-Craddock.

The musical comedy will be performed from tonight until June 4 and is set in modern-day New York.

The show is the story of Bobby, who is turning 35.

Surrounded by best friends, who are all “happily married” or soon to be; this is a time to contemplate the future.

Company is coming to Sutton Coldfield

The comedy provides a sneaky peak into other people’s marriages, the pros and cons of relationships and commitment and asks us to consider what life is really about, without love.

The theatre also invited down actor Ian Cornock who played the lead role of Bobby in 2000 to meet their new Bobby for 2022, Aarron Armstrong-Craddock.

The show, at the theatre, in South Parade, is directed by Dexter Whitehead and Emily Armstrong.