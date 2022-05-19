UB40 new concert tour tickets on sale

New UB40 lead singer Matt Doyle with the band RADSKIPHOTO

From this month the Birmingham group is embarking on an 18-date tour new hot on the heels of a surprise live show as part of preparations for the Commonwealth Games being held in the region.

The shows include its which will feature a special hometown performance at Birmingham’s Utilita Arena also known as the National Indoor Arena in December.

Along with Doyle's debut the UK tour features the brand new track Champion written for the games as well as hits Food for Thought, Kingston Town, Falling in Love With You and Red, Red Wine.

Founder members Robin Campbell, James Brown, Earl Falconer, Norman Hassan will also be joined by Martin Meredith, Laurence Parry along with Tony Mullings and Ian Thompson. Doyle took over as frontman last year following Duncan Campbell’s retirement.

Founder member Robin Campbell says: “We’re so excited to finally be back on the road and feel the vibe and love of a live crowd, and for all the UB40 fans to meet Matt as well. They can expect a phenomenal show. We’ll be sure to bring the party.”