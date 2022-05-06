Sutton Coldfield Musical Theatre Group set to perform classic show

The group’s first show, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat was performed at the Town Hall in March 2019

Like all theatre companies, the group couldn’t perform live during the pandemic but return to The Royal Sutton Coldfield Town Hall, with Little Shop of Horrors, complete with an alien plant that grows before the audience’s eyes.

SCMYT grew out of the award-winning Sutton Coldfield Musical Theatre Company, in partnership with Sutton Coldfield Town Hall, in 2019. Members performed two shows at the town hall and, as the pandemic hit, were in rehearsal with Jesus Christ Superstar, which was postponed and then cancelled during lockdown.

Now the group, made up of 11-18-year-olds, is set for a triumphant half-term return and Paul Lumsden, SCMYT chairman and director of Little Shop of Horrors, said: “We had to make some tough decisions during the pandemic, but we are so excited to be back and doing what we love best – performing and bringing a smile to the faces of our audiences.

“We’ve been working hard on this show since September and it has so much to offeraudiences; an engaging and enthralling story, with a fabulous musical score by one of the greatest musical composing teams, hilarious comedy, dance, a love story, a devilish dentist and, of course, an ever-growing plant."

“The town hall is our home so we really can’t wait to be back on stage there sharing Little Shop of Horrors with our audiences.”

The musical follows the story of a hapless florist shop worker who raises a plant that he accidentally finds out thrives on human blood.

Despite the plant’s somewhat alternative dietThe audience can Expect an upbeat comedy with an original score filled with toe-tapping 60s influenced rock/pop numbers.

Audience members can ‘meet’ and have their photograph taken within its star, Audrey II, the enormous mechanical plant. The show is also an opportunity for young theatre enthusiasts to get a taste of what SCMYT does.

Paul said: “We always welcome new members. SCMYT set out with a vision to encourage young people and foster the talents of those who want to be involved in all aspects of theatre, be that on stage or backstage. This is something we are committed to continuing.

“Our costume and tech teams are led by our members, and there lots of opportunities to get involved. We are now seeing current and past members taking up academic and vocational courses to help them forge careers in theatre and the entertainment industry. And some are already working professionally in costume design and as professional entertainers.”

“So, if that sounds like something you or someone you know might want to be involved in, come to see Little Shop of Horrors.”