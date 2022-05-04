Strictly's Anton and Giovanni heading to Birmingham for one night only

Anton Du Beke and Giovanni Pernice; Him & Me.

The BBC One show's newest judge and the reigning champion are touring the country, bringing audiences a collaboration of dance, song, and light-hearted fun.

Him & Me was the first show on stage at The Alexandra after Covid restrictions were lifted in 2021, and will return again on July 9.

Giovanni said: “Anton is the best by far … fact. He is the ultimate legend and I’m really happy to be able to tour with him again.”

Anton added: “I love Giovanni’s enthusiasm. He is a wonderful dancer and an absolute stage presence.”

Anton Du Beke has been part of the Strictly family since the very first series back in 2004, partnering an array of celebrities over the years - his most memorable partnership being with former MP Ann Widdecombe.

Having won the hearts of millions of dancing fans across the country, he took a step to the other side of the judging table for series 18 in 2021, taking up the role temporarily.

He was so popular he has now been made a permanent judge on the show.

Anton Du Beke and Giovanni Pernice; Him & Me. Anton Du Beke and Giovanni Pernice; Him & Me. Anton Du Beke and Giovanni Pernice; Him & Me.

Giovanni Pernice had all his dreams come true when he finally became the champion in 2021 with his celebrity partner, Rose Ayling-Ellis.

The pair made history throughout the series - Rose being the first ever deaf contestant on the show and go on to win; plus their iconic show dance where they danced in complete silence - an historic moment that they have now been nominated for a BAFTA.

If that wasn’t enough, Giovanni also received the earliest ever perfect score in the show’s history, as well as overtaking former professional dancer Pasha Kovalev to receive the most ever 10’s.

Him & Me is directed by West End star Alan Burkitt, who has performed in shows including Curtains with Jason Manford and Ore Oduba, Top Hat and We Will Rock You.

Alan has also choreographed for shows Strictly Come Dancing and So You Think You Can Dance? as well as the UK theatre tour Fascinating Aida and Giovanni’s smash-hit 2022 tour This Is Me.

Joined by a world class cast of dancers and singers, Anton and Giovanni are coming together to put on the ultimate entertaining night out.

Him & Me is at the Alexandra Theatre on Saturday July 9.

It is also stopping off at Shrewsbury's Theatre Severn on June 14 and 15.