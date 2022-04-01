Groove Armada will be Superstylin for the last time in Birmingham

Groove Armada

The two piece band, who recorded a soundtrack for a generation with house hits I See You Baby, If Everybody Looked the Same and Under the River, are undertaking their last ever full tour.

Opening in Glasgow on April 5 and closing with two nights at London’s Brixton Academy on April 16 and 17, and will be at the Birmingham Academy on Friday, April 8, where they will be supported by DJ Andy Baxter.

Groove Armada publicist Rob O’Riordan said: "The stage is set for an almighty celebration as Groove Armada approach a huge milestone and mark the anniversary with a return to the road. New music plays a key part of the GA25 celebrations, with the duo recruiting some of today’s leading underground artists to remix their most iconic tracks, packed into a box set celebrating an award-winning career that has seen them produce an impressive, record-breaking body of work.

"25 years on from their debut, Groove Armada have become one of the most influential and successful dance acts of the 21st century, a position they have maintained, proving to be an influential force in the UK and globally.

"Over two decades of prolific productions and tireless touring they’ve proved that it’s possible to daringly explore a multitude of sounds while achieving critical and commercial success."