Sutton Coldfield theatre group set grip audiences with latest play

The photograph by Emily White shows L to R cast members Maggie Lane, Robert Hicks, and Dominika Nala.

Passion Play by Peter Nichols is the story of Eleanor and James, who have been married for 25 years.

James learns that a mutual friend, Kate, thinks him attractive and he is tempted. An affair begins but Eleanor discovers his betrayal through another friend, Agnes.

The audience gets to see into the minds and inner conflicts of James and Eleanor through their alter egos Jim and Nell.

Director Colin Judges said: “This play was first produced in 1981 but it hasn’t aged, dealing as it does with universal themes, and that has enabled us to set it in the present. There is also a lot of comedy, with Jim and Nell saying what James and Eleanor won’t dare.”

Performances at the Highbury Theatre start at 7.30pm and run from Tuesday to Saturday, April 5-9 and then Tuesday to Saturday, April 12-16.

The theatre is offering guaranteed distanced seating for Wednesday performances so people who are keen to see the play but still wary about attending theatres can feel more confident about coming along.