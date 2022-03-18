Popular vintage fair returns to Sutton Coldfield

The Town Hall will host a vintage fair

The iconic event, which combines vintage fashion, accessories, jewellery, art, cakes and homewares with onstage entertainment and dance, is said to be Birmingham’s biggest Vintage and Arts Fair, with over 60 stalls under one roof.

Attracting around 1000 visitors into the Royal Town twice a year, it has been put on hold since September 2019 for the pandemic.

The partnership with Sutton Coldfield Town Hall allows the event to operate dance entertainment through the day on its Edwardian stage, this year hosted by Chico from Dance With Me Henry. Demonstrations of Lindy Hop, Balboa, Jitterbug Stroll and other will take place through the day and dancers should contact Chico through his Facebook page to take part in the public demos.

The event, on Mothers’ Day – March 27 – takes place between 11am and 4.30pm, a perfect opportunity for mothers and families to visit.

Admission is only £1, with light refreshments available.

There are several public car parks close to the Town Hall, with the train station only a minute’s walk away from the heritage charity-run venue.

Event organisers Eva Francis and Laura Cooney said that vintage sellers and enthusiasts are bursting to show off their wares again.