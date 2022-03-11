UB40 announce extra dates for Bigga Baggariddim Tour

Robin Campbell's UB40

The band led by Robin Campbell has added dates for December for Birmingham’s Utilita Arena and Wembley to its schedule.

New member singer Matt Doyle will also make his debut with the group when the group kick off the new tour at Brighton on May 4 after former frontman Duncan Campbell retired due to ill-health.

The group features James Brown, Earl Falconer, Norman Hassan, Martin Meredith, Laurence Parry, Tony Mullings and Ian Thompson.

Campbell says: “We’re so excited to finally be going back on the road and feel the vibe and love of a live crowd, and for all the UB40 fans to meet Matt as well. They can expect a phenomenal show. We’ll be sure to bring the party.”

UB40's new tune Champion has been recorded to mark the Commonwealth Games.