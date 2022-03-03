Young musicians ready to shine in Sutton

Bob Vivian and James Smith. Picture: Hilary Woodall Photography

The orchestra will hold its Young Soloists’ concert on Saturday at Emmanuel Church, Wylde Green with five soloists, aged 12-to-18, performing.

Rebecca Baslov (piano), Aidan Hopkins (cello), Ben Scott (horn), James Smith (clarinet) and Betty Thompson (bassoon) will alltake part. The evening will also include concert pieces and concerto movements by Mozart, Weber, Bruch, Saint-Saëns and Finzi featuring the soloists, as well as orchestral works by Hérold and Dvořák.

RSCO, which also runs its own Youth Orchestra, has been offering an annual Young Soloists’ Concert platform since 1998. For many, this is their first experience of playing in public with an orchestra and several past participants have gone on to careers as professional musicians.

“The quality of the performance and musicianship these young people display never ceases to amaze us,” said conductor Bob Vivian.

“For a young musician to perform with the accompaniment of a live orchestra is a rare opportunity.”

“It can also be quite daunting, and it’s wonderful to see how each of them grows in confidence through the rehearsals to the final concert, with the enthusiastic support of the orchestra.”

Twelve-year-old James Smith, from Lichfield, the youngest of this year’s soloists, had the additional challenge of having broken his wrist in January and played at his first orchestral rehearsal in a plaster cast. Now the cast is off, he is promising to take no risks before the concert.

He said: “I would like to say a special thank you to all the staff at Queens Hospital in Burton for doing an amazing job at operating and fixing my wrist when I broke both bones and also to the Royal Sutton Coldfield Orchestra for giving me such an amazing opportunity to perform.”