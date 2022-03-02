Cast announced for South Pacific in Birmingham

Gina Beck as Nellie Forbush. Credit: Johan Persson

The "powerful" love story set on a South Pacific island during World War II is brought to life with a cast of over 30 and a full orchestra.

Directed by Chichester Festival Theatre's artistic director, Daniel Evans, the production opens with a limited 10-week tour of the UK and Ireland.

The cast is led by Gina Beck as Nellie Forbush, who has played Miss Honey in Matilda at the Cambridge Theatre, Glinda in Wicked at the Apollo Victoria, Christine in The Phantom of the Opera at Her Majesty's Theatre, and Cosette in Les Misérables at the Queen’s Theatre.

Co-starring is Downton Abbey's Julian Ovenden as Emile de Becque. Julian is an international recording artist who has also appeared in All About Eve opposite Gillian Anderson and Lily James, and played Captain von Trapp in ITV's The Sound of Music Live.

Also joining the production is Rob Houchen as young Marine officer Lt. Joseph Cable. Rob is best known for playing Marius in Les Misérables at the Queen’s Theatre.

The role of Bloody Mary is taken on by Joanna Ampil, whose credits include Kim in Miss Saigon, Mary Magdalene in Jesus Chris Superstar, and both Eponine and Fantine in Les Misérables.

South Pacific boasts one of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s most memorable scores, featuring songs such as Some Enchanted Evening, I’m Gonna Wash That Man Right Outa My Hair, and Bali Ha’i.