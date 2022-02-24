Sutton Coldfield prepares for long-awaited performances of The Deep Blue Sea

Rehearsal photo 2022, featuring Jayne Lunn as Hester Collyer

The theatre group open their doors for the first performance of the Terence Rattigan play, having originally scheduled it for May 2020 .

It was part of the company’s planned 75th Anniversary Revival Season, having previously been performed twice by the company in 1961 and 2000, but the Covid pandemic disrupted plans.

“We started rehearsals before Covid hit and forced us into lockdown,” said director Faye Hatch.

“So we have been waiting two years for this moment! It’s looked on as one of Terence Rattigan’s best works and we are looking forward to the show.”

This version features husband and wife duo Valerie and Andrew Tomlinson, who were both original cast members in the production of 2000, with Valerie previously playing the lead role of Hester, returning this time as the long-suffering landlady.

The action takes place over a day and centres around Hester Collyer, played by Jayne Lunn.