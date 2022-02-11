Boat fans can sail down to four-day show in Birmingham

Boat lovers are in for a treat next week

The show is set to open its doors to visitors on Thursday (February 17) and runs until Sunday (February 20).

The four-day show, spanning three halls of the NEC, has secured an exciting line-up of exhibitors, speakers and features and will deliver a memorable first show.

The event will be opened by Pip Hare, the eighth woman in history to complete the Vendee Globe and after, she will take to the stage to talk more about her experiences and take questions from show visitors.

The live stage is the main attraction at the show, and with speakers such as Katie McCabe, Tom Cunliffe, Atlantic rowing teams and SUP record-breakers there will be something for everyone.

The big spectacle of the show is boats and exhibiting are a wide variety of well-known brands at both the affordable and high-end scale, including Princess, Brig, Fairline, Axopar to Sea-Doo, Grandezza, Bayliner and Centurion.

The show will host several boat debuts, including the RYCK 280, Seven Seas Hermes Speedster, Swordfish F80 and Polycraft Tuffy 300.

Alongside the boats will be a vast selection of equipment and engine companies, including Quick UK, Raymarine, Aquafax, English Braids, Barrus Marine, Bainbridge, Honda and B&G.