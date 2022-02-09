Rehearsals for Footloose - Picture: Mark Senior

The musical which was postponed in 2020 bursts back onto the stage this year and will visit The Alexandra, Birmingham from April 19 to 23.

The show follows city boy Ren, who thinks life is bad enough when he's forced to move to a rural backwater in America.

But his world comes to a standstill when he arrives at Bomont to find dancing and rock music are banned.

Taking matters into his own hands, soon Ren has all hell breaking loose and the whole town on its feet.

Based on the 1980s screen sensation which took the world by storm, Footloose The Musical sizzles with spirit, fun and the best in UK musical talent.

With cutting edge modern choreography, you'll enjoy classic 80s hits including Holding Out for a Hero, Almost Paradise, Let's Hear It For The Boy and of course the unforgettable title track Footloose.

The cast is led Dancing on Ice Winner and Theatre star Jake Quickenden as Willard and Darren Day as Rev. Moore.

Additional cast includes Anna Westlake (Lulu), Alex Fobbester (Bickle), Ben Barrow (Wes), Ben Mabberley (Jeter), Geri Allen (Ethel), Holly Ashton (Vi), Jess Barker (Wendy-Jo), Joshua Hawkins (Ren), Lucy Munden (Ariel) and Oonagh Cox (Rusty).

Quickenden said: “I can’t wait to get out on Tour with Footloose, after such a strange and difficult time we will finally we will all be able to join our friends and family in the theatre for a truly feel-good night out.

"This show is packed full of amazing 80s hits I can’t think of a better tonic.”

Following his first starring theatre role in Joseph and The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat Darren Day has enjoyed an extensive career in the West End including Summer Holiday, Copacabana and Grease. Tours include Alfie, Carousel, Great Expectations, Godspell, The Rocky Horror Show, We Will Rock You and many more.

He said: “I am so delighted to be able to stay with the tour of Footloose this year.

"I was a teenager in the 80s, which is such an impressionable age for movies and music. This is one of the most iconic films and soundtracks from my teenage years. I can remember hearing Footloose on the radio for the first time and thinking… what a tune! I’m really looking forward to seeing you there.”

Footloose The Musical will be presented by Selladoor Productions and Runaway Entertainment with casting by Debbie O’Brien, and will be directed by Racky Plews, with choreography from Matt Cole, musical supervision by Mark Crossland and design by Sara Perks with lighting design from Chris Davey and sound design from Chris Whybrow.