Former Sugababes star set for stage in Sutton Coldfield

Amelle Berrabah attending the Eva Longoria Global Gift Gala at ME London in central London. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Tuesday November 19, 2013. Photo credit should read: Ian West/PA Wire.

Amelle, who during her time in the girl band scored international chart success with Push The Button and About You Now, will star in Red Entertainment's Soul Sisters.

The brand new musical is set to tour the UK this spring, visiting Sutton Coldfield Town Hall on Friday, April 1.

Since leaving the band in 2011, Amelle has been working on solo material and concentrating on theatre projects and when asked about joining the original cast of Soul Sisters she said: “When I read the script, I knew I wanted to be in this amazing show instantly.

"I understand the dynamics of being in a girl band, the unspoken bond, the friendship, the respect for one another and knowing what the other is feeling with just a simple look.

"The character I will be playing is called Dionne, a flirtatious, confident woman. Although the character is quite far away from who I am as a person, it is a very exciting role to play and I honestly can’t wait to bring her to life.”

Completing the cast is Bad Girls and Emmerdale star Nicole Faraday who has previously toured in the UK as Eva Cassidy in the critically acclaimed Eva Cassidy Story and Wendi Harriott who came to our attention with her powerhouse vocals on ITV’s The Voice and has worked alongside some of the biggest names in the music industry including Rod Stewart and Jennifer Hudson.

Directed by multi-award-winning comedienne, respected writer and director Angie Le Mar.

“I am truly honoured to be directing this amazing musical," she said. "I grew up listening to Soul Music, it was not only the soundtrack to my life but to many people’s lives.

"David Kent the writer of Soul Sisters has given us a great relatable story of sisterhood, friendship, and so much more. This production will hit you on so many levels from beginning to end! If you love music, love Soul and the memories, you’ll love Soul Sisters.”

Soul Sisters tells the story of Dionne, Monique and Rachael, who have known each other for 30 years, yet nothing can prepare them for the revelations that unfold during a reunion at a Soul Weekender.

Together, they face the real, honest truth and express themselves in the only way they know how - through the very music that brought them together.

Soul Sisters is an exhilarating new all-female soul musical that will take you on a journey of success, survival and sisterhood.