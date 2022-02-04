D-Day Darlings set for shows in Sutton Coldfield and Tamworth

DUDLEY COPYRIGHT TIM STURGESS EXPRESS AND STAR .........14/07/18 Black Country Living Museum 1940's Weekend. The D-Day Darlings are all set to return to the Black Country Living Museum to perform today and tomorrow as part of the venues 1940s event..

They will take an audience at Sutton Coldfield Town Hall on a musical journey back to the heart of 1940s wartime Britain with a performance on May 6 at 7.30pm.

Pack Up Your Troubles, White Cliffs Of Dover, It’s a Long Way To Tipperary and We’ll Meet Again will be among the songs played.

See suttoncoldfieldtownhall.com

Then, on Sunday, June 12 – at 2.30pm and 7.30pm – they will be at Tamworth Assembly Rooms.

To celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, The D-Day Darlings will present their sensational "Jubilee Celebration Show", featuring Britain's Got Talent's winner Colin Thackery and young trailblazers The D-Day Juniors.