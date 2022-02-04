D-Day Darlings set for shows in Sutton Coldfield and Tamworth

They will take an audience at Sutton Coldfield Town Hall on a musical journey back to the heart of 1940s wartime Britain with a performance on May 6 at 7.30pm.
Pack Up Your Troubles, White Cliffs Of Dover, It’s a Long Way To Tipperary and We’ll Meet Again will be among the songs played.
See suttoncoldfieldtownhall.com
Then, on Sunday, June 12 – at 2.30pm and 7.30pm – they will be at Tamworth Assembly Rooms.
To celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, The D-Day Darlings will present their sensational "Jubilee Celebration Show", featuring Britain's Got Talent's winner Colin Thackery and young trailblazers The D-Day Juniors.
For more details, go to tamworthartsandevents.co.uk/