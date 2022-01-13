Sutton Coldfield Town Hall

Sing-a-long-a The Greatest Showman will be held at Sutton Coldfield Town Hall on Saturday, April 9 at both 2pm and 7pm.

This will be the first visit for the national touring singalong show, where a popular film is screened with live compere, props and audience participation.

A brand new touring musical ‘Soul Sisters’ a story of success, survival and sisterhood with all original music will be be at the Town Hall on April 1, with tickets now on sale.

Direct from Ireland to Sutton Coldfield, ‘A Night in Kilkenny’ will feature The Kilkennys plays the Royal Town on April 8. Local band Ire-ish will continue the music at an after show party in the venue’s Sir Doug Ellis Lounge.

Theatre tours of top tribute shows this season include leading Madness show ‘The Los Palmas Six’ and ‘The Upbeat Beatles’ in March, The Little Mix Show in April and a night of Oasis and The Jam in May.

Touring musical stage shows Oh! What a Night (Frankie Valli) in February plus The History of Rock, Jukebox & Bobby Sox (Rock n Roll/50s), Calling Planet Earth (80s show) and Disco Inferno will bring their tours in March and April. The Diana Ross Story, Tubular Bells Live (Mike Oldfield tribute show) and The Girl from Tiger Bay (Shirley Bassey) will visit in May and June.

Three local musical theatre societies will appear in spring and early summer.

Manor Musical Theatre Company will perform The Sound of Music at the end of April, Sutton Coldfield Musical Youth Theatre will return with Little Shop of Horrors at the end of May and Trinity Players presents West Side Story for a week in June.

Managing Director Julie Rennison is optimistic about 2022’s programme.

“January and February’s public events – Alfie Moore from Radio 4 comedy ‘It’s a Fair Cop’, ‘Oh! What a Night’, comedian Dom Joly and the return of our SoundClash Ska and Northern Soul night are the perfect start to the year," she said.

"Then from March onwards the theatre is in constant use for shows, events and fairs – thanks to the support of our local community who have missed live entertainment and want something to look forward to."