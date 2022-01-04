Alfie Moore

Since re-opening in September to public shows, the charity venue has experienced higher than expected visitors, with even the December pantomime during heightened restrictions proving popular.

Despite uncertainties, the venue is encouraged by recent sales to its two January comedy shows, and have no plans to cancel or postpone unless necessary.

The first show of the year is ‘The Indians are Coming’, a stand up comedy show produced by Luv Entertainment, who put on sell-out shows nationally such as Desi Comedy.

Producers have managed to scoop Anuvab Pal, one of India’s best-known comedians to headline.

As well as appearances on BBC’s QI and Big Asian Stand Up, Anuvab was named in the top five of India’s English speaking comedians in The Indian Times.

He will be joined by Tommy Sandu, Sukh Ojla and Hyde Panaser. Doors and bar open at 5.30pm for a 6.30pm show on Sunday, January 9.

Anuvab Pal

On Saturday, January 22, a policeman who turned his experiences into a long running Radio 4 series and second career as a comedian is bringing his latest show for both a matinee and evening performance.

Over the past decade, Alfie Moore’s reputation as a hilarious storyteller bringing to life his insider experiences on the force has grown a huge radio following.

The former Humberside sergeant, whose popular show ‘It’s a Fair Cop’ is enjoying its sixth series on BBC Radio 4, will bring his comedy to the heritage venue in January.

The live show, Fair Cop Unleashed, is based on a dramatic real-life incident from Alfie’s police casebook.

For online bookings, visit suttoncoldfieldtownhall.com or call the Box Office on 0121 296 9543.

Under current guidelines, audiences in venues with a capacity under 500 should wear masks when in a theatre, but do not need to show a ‘vaccine certificate’.