Theatre Shots of Cinderella by Russell Smith

Cinderella, produced by The Production Exchange, will run until Christmas Eve at the charity heritage venue following a successful series of shows for local schools and families.

Despite the challenges in theatres this year, the pantomime, featuring a professional cast of seven and a local ensemble of young performers in support is set to complete 24 shows by Christmas.

With additional audience safety in place such as mask wearing, additional cleaning and careful planning by theatre and show producers, the show continues to draw praise on social media.

Additional Russian themed dressing of the entrance and bar, based on the panto’s setting, have been designed by the Town Hall’s Hannah Matthews, supported by BMet Sutton Coldfield Town Hall, The UP Creative Community and ikew Design in Mere Green.

Theatre Shots of Cinderella by Russell Smith Theatre Shots of Cinderella by Russell Smith Theatre Shots of Cinderella by Russell Smith Theatre Shots of Cinderella by Russell Smith Theatre Shots of Cinderella by Russell Smith

Reviews received so far have included: "Fabulous! Wow! Joy, happiness, festive, professional… so good!" and "Brilliant show. As good as any large pantomime I’ve seen and I’ve seen a lot! Would highly recommend. So funny."

The show has been supported by the government’s Culture Recovery Fund, which helped to pay for pre-production costs while theatre opening was still uncertain in the summer and ticket sales have been strong in the circumstances.

It is the third time the Town Hall has worked with The Production Exchange on a fully professional pantomime production, with the actors appearing as the band on stage as well as acting, dancing and singing.