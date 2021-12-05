Laurel and Hardy classic given new lift with new music at Sutton church

Vnicent Byrne

As part of its festive programme, Wylde Green United Reformed Church is holding a film night this evening, starting at 6pm.

“It will feature live piano accompaniment from myself," said organist Vincent Byrne.

"I play to audiences all around the country, with the film on a big screen and the kind of music that might have been heard in the 1920s when these films were originally released.

"They are silent films with no talking. The original films were often accompanied with an organ and I’m providing moods to try and lift and enhance the films.

"I do it quite regularly for film and music societies and churches and it’s something I have done for 15 years now.

"One of the biggest compliments is that people say they don’t notice the music. By that, I mean they say it matches the film and they forget I am playing to the film and that’s what I try to do.

“It’s about enhancing the drama and the comedy of the film without becoming the main focus.

"Some of the films are almost 100 years old. The nicest thing is that they are family friendly shows so youngsters can enjoy them as well but hopefully we get a few older people, who might have grown up with Laurel and Hardy, Charlie Chaplin.

"I’m doing a film with Charlie Chaplin, called The Rink, and a Laurel and Hardy festive classic, called Big Business, where they are Christmas Tree salesmen trying to sell Christmas trees in sunny California."

And, on December 11, the church will hold a Christmas Fair, starting at 11, with carols and fireworks taking place at 6pm on December 12.

December 19 will see a carol service take place at 6.30pm while on Christmas Eve there will be a Young Children’s Service at 4.30pm.

Midnight communion will take place from 11.30pm while there will also be a Christmas Day service at 10am.

The church is based in Britwell Road and also put on a festive event during the summer.