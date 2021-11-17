Rosie Jones takes to stage on night of comedy in Sutton Coldfield

Justin Moorhouse, Rosie Jones and Barbara Nice

Rosie, as seen on Live At The Apollo, The Last Leg and loads more, features as part of an exciting triple headline bill also featuring Phoenix Nights stars Justin Moorhouse and Barbara Nice at Sutton Coldfield Town Hall.

Justin, who played Young Kenny in the Peter Kay classic, has also appeared on the likes of Live At The Apollo, while Stockport housewife Barbara, whose alter-ego Janice Connolly was Holy Mary, reached the semi-finals of Britain’s Got Talent in 2019.

The last few tickets are still up for grabs and can be booked online at www.funnybeeseness.co.uk

Wayne Beese, who will be hosting the show which is coming to Sutton under the Funny Beeseness banner, said: “We’re absolutely delighted with the line-up we have been able to put together for this show.

“Rosie appeared at the Town Hall a couple of years ago in support of Omid Djalili for one of our first ever shows there and really took the roof off. Her career has gone from strength to strength since then and she is now a regular fixture on our TV screens and well on the way to becoming a household name.

“Justin and Barbara will be equally well known to many and are always loved whenever we put them on, so I’m really excited for what promises to be a fabulous night of belly laughs. Get one of the last few tickets and come and join us.”