Bavarian party venue Albert’s Schloss taking bookings for grand opening

Bookings are now being taken at the new Bavarian party venue in Birmingham - Albert’s Schloss.

Bavarian cabaret will feature at Albert’s Schloss.
The venue can cater for 500 people and opens its doors on Monday, December 6, and will have 13,000 sq ft of bar, restaurant, tavern and showtime, inspired by the Alps and bohemia.

The Cook Haus will serve up Bavarian-Alpine food with Fondue and Schweinshaxe and an in-house bakery will produce bread, pretzels, pastries, and puddings alongside fresh daily roasted coffee.

At night Albert’s Schloss there will be cabaret performances, live music and ‘Seven days of showtime’ and will be home to over 100 freelance artists.

Roy Ellis, CEO of Mission Mars, said: "We have long awaited the arrival of Albert’s Schloss in Birmingham. This will be our second Albert’s Schloss since opening the original in Manchester 6 years ago.

"We are ready to bring the Albert’s Schloss experience to Paradise Forum in the heart of the city. Birmingham is a really vibrant and exciting place to be right now and was the natural choice for our next bier palace. Operating over 2 floors with a total of 3 bars, our new site will allow us to host 500 guests."

He added: "We’re excited to announce the launch of our booking system and we look forward to welcoming Birmingham into our Bohemian Pleasure Palace from 6th December – Prost!”

