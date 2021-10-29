Sutton Coldfield youngsters get set for Cinderella

Nate Wallace and Jessica Neill, both seated, and fellow members of the juvenile ensemble, look forward their performances in Cinderella at Sutton Coldfield Town Hal

Producers The Production Exchange has chosen 14 young local singer/dancer/actors to support the seven professional adult cast, when Cinderella opens in the heritage theatre on December 7 and runs until Christmas Eve.

Members of the young supporting cast met up at the town hall this week to familiarise themselves with their new ‘home’.

Although some of the young performers have appeared there in panto in previous years, additional talent emerged in recent auditions, with new faces, both boys and girls, appearing in two teams in alternate performances.

Among the adult cast announcements are Elizabeth Robin in the title role, Annabelle Brown as the Fairy Godmother, Ben Pullman as Ugly sister Gretchen and Anna Tolputt as Grimallova the Wicked Stepmother.

Back by popular demand are Matthew Bugg as Ugly sister Griselda and Ben Boskovic as Prince Charming. Birmingham based CiCi Howells will play Buttons, having played the venue in early 2020 as the lead vocalist in the ‘Singalong Power Rock’ show.

In partnership with BMet Sutton Coldfield College’s Art department, the town hall team are creating a Russian-themed bar and entrance.