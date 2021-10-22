What it's like to skate through Disney's timeless tales in latest Birmingham show

Moana will feature in Disney On Ice

And audiences will get to do the same again this week as Disney On Ice returns to Birmingham.

More than 50 Disney characters will feature in a production which will include something for everyone, from modern tales to timeless classics.

The production will be visiting Birmingham at the Resorts World Arena from October 28-31.

But what is it like to actually be involved in the production as a skater?

Michael Bartram, who is in the show, says, "It’s a lot of fun getting to portray a lot of very contrasting characters with Disney on Ice.

"It’s also great to work with so many people from around the world and exchange different techniques with them.

"The crowds are great especially after what so many people have been through the last 18 months or so.

"For a lot of us, our first time back performing for an audience was with this show in Abu Dhabi a couple of months ago.

"The energy that the crowd gave everyone was just incredible. I’m very excited to see what the UK audience has in store for us all. They are always great crowds here."

Being involved in something so huge does take a lot of work though.

"The hardest part for me about any show, is learning the show during the rehearsal process," said Michael. "There is a lot of information coming your way in a short space of time.

"Once you get the muscle memory of the steps, arms and the counts to the music, then it all becomes a lot easier. It’s all worth it once rehearsals are over and we finally get to perform for an audience."

Michael, who is 32, started skating when he was 10.

"I actually started off playing Ice Hockey after watching the movie Mighty Ducks about 50 times!" he said.

Michael Bartram

"I started off doing that for around a year. My sister was figure skating at the time and her coach and my Mum were watching me play.

"The coach said that I stood upright too much to be a hockey player and that I should try figure skating. I gave it a go the very next morning. I took four steps, hit my toe-pick and fell over instantly!

"Once I’d managed to avoid the toe-pick, I started doing all the jumps and spins that the other skaters were doing and stuck with it and 20 years later I’m still doing it!

"I started doing some off the ice dance to help with some of my movement pretty early on in my skating career.

"I wasn’t a big fan of the classical stuff, but when I got to the more modern and contemporary styles of dancing, I realized that a lot of those skills are interchangeable with skating. I found it really helped with range of motion and overall performance on the ice."

Disney On Ice's Find Your Hero brings beloved characters to life through cutting edge figure-skating, eye-catching costumes and stunning set designs.

Innovative lighting, thrilling special effects, high-flying jumps and breath-taking skating make the show a fantastic experience.