Satrist Sedaris to perform in region

American humorist and author David Sedaris will appear in the West Midlands as part of his new UK tour.

David Sedaris. Picture: Jenny Lewis
The star of the Radio 4 series Meet David Sedaris will be put on a one-man show at Birmingham's Symphony Hall on July 25.

The best-selling author is known for his observational satire about everyday life and human behaviour.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

