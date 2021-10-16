Satrist Sedaris to perform in region

The star of the Radio 4 series Meet David Sedaris will be put on a one-man show at Birmingham's Symphony Hall on July 25.
The best-selling author is known for his observational satire about everyday life and human behaviour.
American humorist and author David Sedaris will appear in the West Midlands as part of his new UK tour.
