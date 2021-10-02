Star Wars actors at comic con

MCM Comic Con runs at the NEC on November 13 and 14

The MCM Comic Con returns to the National Exhibition Centre in Birmingham on November 13 and 14, after being cancelled last year due to the coronavirus.

Christensen, who played Darth Vader in the prequel trilogy, and McDiarmid who played Emperor Palpatine, will be star guests at the show.

Event Director Teresa Heitor said the event would be the biggest celebration of comic-book heroes in Europe.

But she said it was not just aimed at comic-book collectors, film fans and gamers, and that there would be activities for everyone.

“MCM Comic Con is the market leader of pop culture events in the UK and after a break last year, we can’t wait to welcome fans and first-timers into the MCM Comic Con world," she said.