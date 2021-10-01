Fret and Fiddle

The City of Lichfield Concert Band will be performing at the church on Saturday, October 9, from 7.30pm.

The band is best known for its regular slot at Lichfield’s annual ‘Proms in the Park’.

Their forthcoming performance at Holy Trinity marks their first concert since returning to rehearse after the Covid-19 lockdowns.

Also featuring over the next 12 months are Down For The Count’s Motown Collective, rising country star Emily Faye, jazz group Fret and Fiddle, the Royal Sutton Coldfield Orchestra, and Steve Clayton’s Blues & Boogie Woogie.

A special value season ticket is available which offers a great deal for all six concerts for the price of five.

Chairman of the Friends of Holy Trinity, Nick Revell, said: “After such a long break, we’re nervously excited about the return of concerts to Holy Trinity.

“We’ve raised over £70,000 through our presentation of concerts since the foundation of the Friends in 2013.

"It’s such a great way to welcome people from Sutton and beyond to a historic building which has been at the heart of the town since the 13th century, and for them to get to see a diverse range of musical genres at the same time!”

The church, which is located off Mill Street, has done much to ensure that guests will be welcomed into a safe environment with Covid-19 still being very much with us.

Tickets for each individual concert are priced at £15 for adults, £5 for under-18s.

A family ticket is £35 for up to two adults and three under-18s.