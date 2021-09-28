Review: Hairspray at Birmingham Hippodrome

Hairspray runs at Birmingham Hippodrome until October 2

The popular musical bounces onto the stage of the Birmingham Hippodrome as if it has never been away.

And it is clear the cast are as excited as the audience for them to be back on the stage.

Set in 1960s Baltimore, Hairspray tells the story of Tracy Turnblad who watches The Corny Collins Show with her best friend Penny – but instead of watching the show, she dreams of dancing on her favourite television show. But she meets opposition from school colleague Amber and her mother, an executive on the television show, particularly when she announces she wants to racially integrate the show.

With the help of her family and friends, Tracy aims to throw away the rules and bring The Corny Collins Show into a new integrated era.

Following months on months away from theatre and musicals, Hairspray is the breath of fresh air everyone needs after the pandemic. It's high energy, funny and promotes positive messages about race and body image – plus it has songs you'll be singing in your head for days to come.

Katie Brace takes on the role of Tracy Turnblad – making her professional stage debut. And she is perfect in the energetic role. She also has brilliant chemistry with her on-stage love interest Link Larkin, played by Ross Clifton, and best friend Penny Pingleton, played by Rebecca Jayne-Davies.

Rebecca Thornhill stars as the love-to-hate villain role of Velma Von Tussle – but her comedic timing and performance of Miss Baltimore Crabs has you hooked. X Factor star Brenda Edwards' take on Motormouth Mabel is passionate and perfect – and she has the audience in silence as she belts out I Know Where I've Been.

But Alex Bourne and Norman Pace, playing Edna and Wilbur Turnblad respectively, steal every scene they are in. One of the biggest applauses and laughter of the night went to their rendition of You're Timeless to Me – especially when the duo got the giggles themselves.

And of course the finale of You Can't Stop The Beat has the audience dancing, clapping and singing along with the cast – it's bright, it's loud and it's catchy.

Hairspray is full of dance sequences, laugh-out-loud moments and a catchy soundtrack. It's a joy to have live theatre and musicals back on stage in so long – and Hairspray is a must-see to brighten up your 2021.