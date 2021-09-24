Cheryl pulls out of Birmingham Pride after bandmate Sarah Harding's death from cancer

Cheryl Cole

Singer and Girls Aloud star Cheryl was due to perform at Birmingham Pride on Saturday but says she is not "physically or mentally ready to perform" after her friend's death from cancer.

She said on Instagram: "Saying goodbye to somebody you spent such a massive piece of you life with is like nothing else.

"My heart is heavy. Grief is such a harsh experience and an absolute rollercoaster of emotions.

"With that said I am so sorry but I really am not emotionally, mentally or physically able to perform for you this Saturday at Birmingham Pride.

"I apologise wholeheartedly and I can only hope for your understanding.

"I feel now I just need some time to sit with my feelings and process the grief."

Organisers of Birmingham Pride said: "Personal loss and grief in the big scheme of things are far more important than any single performance. Birmingham Pride is much more than our artist line up, it's about us, our community.

"We have taken the decision to show our support by donating Cheryl's fee in its entirety to a cancer charity or charities that support LGBTQ+ people living with cancer.

"We send out thoughts and wishes to Cheryl and the family of Sarah Harding."