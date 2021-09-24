Birmingham Comedy Festival delighted to be back to celebrate 20th anniversary

Russell Brand is one of the acts booked to appear at the Birmingham Comedy Festival

The ten day festival will once again be in person from Friday, October 1, with a line-up including sold-out appearances from Russell Brand, YouTuber Max Fosh, and Chris Ramsey - whose podcast with his wife has had over 70 million downloads.

A spokesperson for the festival said: “Earlier in the year, we wondered if a 2021 ‘live’ festival would be possible, so we’re so pleased to be back, especially as it’s our 20th anniversary.

"The response to the fest’ this year has been amazing. Given the number of shows that have sold out in advance, or are close to selling out now, it’s clear there continues to be a real appetite for live comedy in the city – regardless of whatever else is going on in the world.

"It’s also clear that the city’s comedy scene is as strong and vibrant as ever."

Acts performing at the festival include comedian Jenny Eclair, the Birmingham Footnotes, and magician Damon Conlan.

Britain's Got Talent contestant Barbara Nice will also perform at the Irish Centre on October 3, who is also the artistic director of Birmingham-based group Women and Theatre.

And for musical lovers, the cult favourite The Rocky Horror Show will run at The Alexandra from September 27 to October 2.