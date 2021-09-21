Disney favourites head to Birmingham to wow audiences

Moana will feature in Disney On Ice

Audiences will get to discover what it truly means to be a hero as Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and their friends from around the Disney Kingdom come together to take families on a journey through timeless tales.

More than 50 Disney characters will feature in a production which will include something for everyone, from modern tales to timeless classics.

The production will be visiting Birmingham at the Resorts World Arena from October 28-31.

“We’re excited that Disney On Ice will be returning to the UK following the shutdown and providing families the opportunity to make memories and experience live family entertainment," said Kenneth Feld Chairman and CEO of Feld Entertainment.

“We were the first live touring family entertainment company to come back at a reduced capacity in the US, with over a million people attending our live events since October 2020. We’ve been learning and leading the way to return to full capacity in a responsible manner for our fans, staff and the industry.”

Disney On Ice's Find Your Hero brings beloved characters to life through cutting edge figure-skating, eye-catching costumes and stunning set designs.

Innovative lighting, thrilling special effects, high-flying jumps and breath-taking skating make the show a fantastic experience.