Birmingham Hippodrome boss leaving for plum new role at Opera Australia

Photo credit: Pamela Raith Fiona Allan

The theatre's trust announced that its artistic director and chief executive Fiona Allan will be leaving in the autumn to become the chief executive of the company based at the Sydney Opera House.

In her six years at the helm the organisation has doubled the size of its audience annually thorough live performances, education programmes and festivals.

Ms Allan said: “I have loved being in Birmingham and am especially sad to be leaving on the eve of our Commonwealth Games year. During the time I’ve spent here I have enjoyed meeting people from all walks of life and have fallen in love with the city’s youthful energy.

“There is such incredible talent here and the arts and cultural scene is absolutely thriving. I am humbled to have played a part in helping support artists create new work here that is now touring the UK and the world.”

She currently chairs the West Midlands Regional Tourism Board, serves on both Midlands Arts and Midlands Engine Business Councils and is a director of the West Midlands Growth Company and was presented with the Chamber of Commerce ‘Outstanding Businesswoman of the Year’ award in 2019.

Birmingham Hippodrome Theatre Trust chairman Glenn Howells said: “Fiona’s ambitions for Birmingham Hippodrome were clear from the outset. She was resolved to evolve Birmingham Hippodrome into a more diverse cultural organisation, building upon the heritage and successes so beautifully demonstrated in our 120th celebrations.

“Fiona’s triumphs in the role are too numerous to mention but particular stand out moments for me include the production of West Side Story with 40 talented young people from across the West Midlands in Summer 2019; the opening night of Colour Purple in the same year, the stunning Van Gogh Alive exhibition that brought our building colourfully to life during the darkest days of the Covid crisis. Further to this, we have seen the board and leadership teams join together to push through an ambitious agenda for change in terms of inclusion, diversity and anti-racism under her guidance.