Radiohead meets Shakespeare as Birmingham Royal Ballet returns to Hippodrome after 14 months

Momoko Hirata as Juliet and César Morales as Romeo. Photo: Bill Cooper

And one of its first productions will be a version of Romeo and Juliet set to the music of Radiohead.

Carlos Curates: R&J Reimagined sees Romeo and Juliet get a very different treatment with the classic story set to tracks from Kid A, Amnesiac and OK Computer. This version explores what could have happened if Juliet decided not to take her own life.

Radio and Juliet will form a double bill with a new work from Birmingham-based choreographer Rosie Kay, with further details to be announced.

And over the festive season, Birmingham Royal Ballet will bring The Nutcracker back when Birmingham Hippodrome welcomes the return of Clara and the Sugar Plum Fairy in November.

And for spring 2022, Acosta promises entertainment for all ages when he brings "an explosion of Spanish sunshine, spectacular dance and vivacious comedy" to the Hippodrome stage. In a new production created especially for Birmingham Royal Ballet, Don Quixote introduces us to Cervantes’ famous knight himself, lovers Kitri and Basilio, and a host of supporting characters. As the Don sets out on a quest to track down his true love, with his loyal friend and servant Sancho Panza at his side, he finds himself embroiled in an unlikely adventure of love and dreams.

Mr Acosta said: “We can’t wait to bring a much-loved classic and some exciting new productions to our home stage of Birmingham Hippodrome.”