Sutton Coldfield Town Hall reveals pantomime plans

Sutton Coldfield Town Hall

With funding agreed by the Government’s Culture Recovery Fund, production and planning has begun on the Royal Town’s biggest annual family show, which will run from December 7-24 at the Royal Town’s heritage arts venue.

The pantomime will be written and produced by The Production Exchange, the company behind recent Town Hall successes Beauty and the Beast (2018) and Aladdin (2019).

In partnership with the Town Hall’s management, the show will feature a professional cast of actor / musicians plus a local junior ensemble.

The show’s immediate future had been in question, as the significant costs of planning and production are paid for in the year running up to performances. Without theatre income to draw on, this posed a problem for Town Hall Management.

A proposal was put forward for grant assistance from Arts Council England to help with pre-production costs, which was successful. Whilst scripting, casting and design takes place off site, the team in Sutton are preparing the look of the Town Hall, which will transport visitors to the snowy North of Russia from the moment they enter the heritage building.

Town Hall designer Hannah Matthews has been working with Level 2 Art and Design students at BMet Sutton Coldfield College to develop concepts and initial plans. Community activity over the summer will involve making Russian dolls and Shoe Designs. Local schools can order art packs to engage in the preparations, with student art displayed on digital signage throughout the building.

Tickets will go on sale tomorrow with prices ranging from £18.

An early bird scheme is in place until September to take advantage of reduced VAT rate. Booking options include family tickets, opening night, relaxed performance and school bookings.

To book tickets, from June 18, visit www.suttoncoldfieldtownhall.com.

For enquiries and school group bookings, contact box office on 0121 296 9543.