Birmingham date for blues rocker

By John Corser | Birmingham entertainment | Published:

British blues rock guitarist and singer-songwriter Laurence Jones, who releases his new studio album The Truth in March, is playing in Birmimngham in the new year.

Laurence Jones - picture by ChristieGoodwin

He appears at the Hare and Hounds in High Street, Kings Heath, on May 10. Tickets are £15 and available from www.thegigcartel.com and on 08444 790 898.

The musicians has won several awards and has sold more than 50,000 albums.

He has supported the likes of Status Quo, Gary Clark Jr, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, James Bay, Van Morrison, Buddy Guy, Robert Cray, Joe Bonamassa Jools Holland and Eric Burdon.

