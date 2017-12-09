Advertising
Birmingham date for blues rocker
British blues rock guitarist and singer-songwriter Laurence Jones, who releases his new studio album The Truth in March, is playing in Birmimngham in the new year.
He appears at the Hare and Hounds in High Street, Kings Heath, on May 10. Tickets are £15 and available from www.thegigcartel.com and on 08444 790 898.
The musicians has won several awards and has sold more than 50,000 albums.
He has supported the likes of Status Quo, Gary Clark Jr, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, James Bay, Van Morrison, Buddy Guy, Robert Cray, Joe Bonamassa Jools Holland and Eric Burdon.
